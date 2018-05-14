× San Diego flight diverted to LAX due to smoke in cockpit

SAN DIEGO – A Southwest flight from San Diego to Las Vegas made an emergency landing Monday after reports of smoke in the cockpit.

Southwest Airlines flight 2799 left Lindbergh Field at 10 p.m. and landed safely in Los Angeles shortly after taking off.

There were 68 passengers on board the plane. All of them were taken to Las Vegas on a new flight and arrived two hours behind schedule, according to an airline official.

The plane was taken out of a service and maintenance crews were expected to examine it.