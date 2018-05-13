× Wal-Mart robbery suspect leads police on chase

SAN DIEGO– A man who was accused of stealing items from a Serra Mesa Wal-Mart brandished a knife on store employees before leading police on a chase to Valencia Park Sunday morning, said police.

Around 5:45 a.m. employees at a Wal-Mart located in the 3300 block of Murphy Canyon Rd. reported a male with a tote full of unpaid items left the store. Employees say that when they confronted him, the suspect brandished a knife before taking off in what was described as a gold Suburban.

Police say he fled to southbound Interstate 15 where officers began pursuing the vehicle.

The chase continued from northbound Interstate I-5, eastbound SR-94, to southbound I-805 where he exited Imperial Ave, said Lt. Christian Sharp with San Diego Police Department.

Shortly after exiting the freeway, the suspect drove through fences belonging to businesses along Market St.

The suspect proceeded to a neighborhood near the intersection of 54th St. and Santa Margarita St. where he was taken into custody.

The man appeared to have driven to an area where his wife was located, said Lt. Sharp.

Police say the suspect is in custody and no one was injured in the events.