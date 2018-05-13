× Series of small earthquakes continues in SD desert

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — A swarm of small earthquakes continued Sunday in the Imperial Valley Sunday, as a magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit the area Sunday.

It was felt as far away as Poway.

The latest quake hit at 7:33 a.m. on the southern end of the San Jacinto fault zone, according to automated sensors operated by the Southern California Earthquake Center.

Its epicenter was described as 14 miles east southeast of Ocotillo Wells. That is about 28 miles northwest of El Centro, and 70 miles east of San Diego.

The apparently-related quakes started with a magnitude 3.4 quake at 5:28 p.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

That was followed by a 3.5-magnitude earthquake at 5:34 p.m., a magnitude 3.1 at 5:37 p.m. and a magnitude 3.3 at 5:48 p.m., the USGS said.

The earthquakes were all considered small and could be aftershocks of the biggest, 3.4-magnitude earthquake, seismologist Jana Pursley, of the U.S.G.S., told City News Service.

None was strong enough to cause damage, Pursley said.