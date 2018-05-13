Neighbors: Suspected South Bay package thief poses as steak salesman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- South Bay residents say a man seen on surveillance camera appearing to touch packages that don't belong to him claims to be a sales representative for Omaha Steaks.

Zak Baker and his wife Brittany installed a video doorbell for their home off Thermal Avenue in Imperial Beach after having packages stolen from their doorstep.

Now they say they've captured a man on camera fumbling with a package that they say went missing a short time later.

“We really don’t have stuff delivered too often, but this is the second time we’ve had something stolen in this area,” Zak told FOX 5.

When they showed the footage to neighbors, residents said they've seen the man hanging around the area as well, claiming to be a steak salesman when confronted.

But FOX 5 called Omaha Steaks' corporate office and they confirmed that they do not have door-to-door salespeople.

The Bakers say it was frustrating to find their package -- a meal service delivery -- missing when they returned home.

“We get our dinners delivered to us because we are so busy -- we are both in the military," Zak explained. "I’m in the Marine Corps and my wife’s in the Navy. So when we come home, we have something good to eat … (but) that didn’t happen this week.

“Hopefully he doesn’t have the audacity to come by -- we have a sign that says we are protected by the Second Amendment, so, hopefully he reads the sign next time."

The Bakers said they plan to file a police report.