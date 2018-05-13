× Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by an SUV driven by an 82-year-old in Cortez Hill Saturday night, said police.

Police and witnesses say around 9:30 p.m. the motorcyclist was going through a green light on the intersection of 5th Ave. and Ash St. when an SUV traveling northbound on 5th Ave. entered the intersection on a red light.

The driver of a 2007 Nissan Xterra hit the motorcyclist and the rider was ejected, said police. The driver of the SUV failed to stop and continued going northbound.

San Diego Police Department were conducting a DUI checkpoint just north of the incident in the 1500 block of 5th Ave.

Officers were able to stop the driver who they identified as Herbert Green. The 82-year-old male was detained and arrested for a felony hit-and-run.

The rider was transported to the hospital with life threatening head injuries.