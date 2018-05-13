× Driver trapped in car after plowing into donut shop

SANTEE, Calif. — A driver was hospitalized Sunday after plowing his vehicle into a Santee donut shop, fire officials said.

Around noon, deputies from the Santee Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into Mary’s Donuts near the 9000 block of Carlton Hills Boulevard.

Deputies and the Santee Fire Department arrived to find a vehicle rolled on its side and a driver in his 20s — the only person in the car — trapped inside, Fire Capt. Chris Thompson said.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to pull the man from his car. The crash victim suffered a leg injury and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

No one else was injured in the accident, but the building suffered a “significant amount of damage,” and three businesses near the scene had to close down, Thompson said. Building inspectors were called to the scene to determine the extent of the structural damage.

Officials did not release an immediate cause of the crash.