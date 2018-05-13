200 local military moms honored for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Two hundred active duty military moms were honored at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa Sunday.

The Mother's Day event welcomed moms from Camp Pendleton to enjoy a complimentary buffet and music on the lawn with their families.

One mom told FOX 5 that events like Sunday's are part of how military moms "make it work."

"We get through it with things like this -- when we're shown the appreciation and love that they all have for us," she said. "We all come together in the end and we make it work, and this is an example of how."

It was the 11th annual military mom's brunch hosted by the Sheraton in Carlsbad.