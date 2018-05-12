Suspect in Mountain View shooting arrested on murder charges

SAN DIEGO– Police arrested 29-year-old Shannon Bryant Saturday in connection to a shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood that killed two men.

On May 6 around 1:30 p.m., San Diego police arrived at the scene after hearing a report of shots fired in the area.

Police say they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds lying on the ground in the 500 block of 40th Street.

The two men were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

The victims were identified as 33-year-old Tony Jackson and 37-year-old Robert Brown.

Both Jackson and Brown were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation showed that the victims were standing in front of a recreation center when a black male in dark clothes started shooting, said police.

Homicide detectives identified Brown as a suspect in their investigation.

Bryant was booked on murder charges and will be arraigned next week.