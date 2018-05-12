Senior Cannen Mitchell leads El Capitan to post-season appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- With a name like Cannen, you might think El Capitan senior Cannen Mitchell can really fire the ball, and he can.

Cannen helped El Cap's boy's lacrosse team make it to the playoffs for the first time in school history.

Mitchell picked up lacrosse his freshman year and by his sophomore year he made the varsity squad.

'It was pretty awesome honestly," said Mitchell. "I didn't know what to do at first and at first I was really timid and scared to get hit but after I got past that it was just pretty easy at that point."

This season, the Vaqueros recorded the most wins in program history with 14, capped off by the schools first-ever post-season appearance. For first year head coach Ray Loftis, that success was fueled by Mitchell.

"Cannen is an emotional player and he's an emotional leader and I think that's another thing that's brought success to this team," said Loftis. "He brings that fire. We say fire in the belly and ice in the veins and so I think Cannen does that."

With 87 goals, Mitchell ranks number one in San Diego for most goals and sixth overall in the state.

"When we're running our offense and stuff I'm usually the one calling plays and tell everyone, like direct them so they know what to do," said Mitchell.

Mitchell's leadership goes well beyond the field. As a captain, he brings a sense of team spirit the Vaqueros lacked previously.

"We're all wearing jerseys on game day, we're sitting together at lunch and so I think that's huge for a team." said Loftis. "I think Cannen has really brought that cornerstone in to kind of build this family dynamic."

But with great success comes great expectations, an honor Cannen humbly accepts.

"I definitely earned it," he said. "From what I came from, I earned it. I worked hard for it."

So far, Cannen has received three college scholarship offers. He say's he's leaning towards Newburry College in Massachusetts where he plans to study computer science.

The Vaqueros lost, 14-10, to Otay Ranch in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

