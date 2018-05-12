× Record low temperatures recorded in SD county

SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego County areas hit records for the lowest maximum temperature Saturday.

The community of Alpine hit a high of 60, which is the lowest high temperature there since it was 62 degrees in 1985, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature Saturday in the city of El Cajon was 64 degrees, the coldest high temperature since it was 66 degrees in 1998, the weather service announced.

Temperatures will be warmer Sunday, but will be below average next week.