× Police: Would-be carjacker couldn’t start the vehicle

SAN DIEGO — A man wielding a rock tried to steal a woman’s car as she sat in front of her house with the door open Saturday, but he was unable to start the car and had to run away empty-handed.

Police arrested the suspected would-be carjacker, identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Clark, a short time later.

The bungled carjacking happened around 4:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Sunswept Street in Bay Terraces, according to San Diego Police Department.

A man walked up to the 54-year-old victim as she sat in her driveway, threatened her with a rock and told her to get out of her car, police said. The woman got out and ran into her house as the man got into the car and tried to start it.

He couldn’t get the engine going, however, and he was arrested as he walked away from the home. The suspected carjacker was covered in white paint as police led him to the back of their patrol car and a half-empty bottle of champagne was recovered near the scene.

The victim’s husband, Art, said the man threatened his wife’s life. He explained that as the victim ran into her home, she took her remote far enough from the push-to-start ignition that it deactivated, and the man couldn’t start the vehicle.