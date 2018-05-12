‘Gator’ festival brings bayou to San Diego Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Gator By The Bay claims to be the "most authentic Louisiana-themed music and food festival this side of the bayou," and it lived up to the hype once again this year.

The 17th annual celebration was in full swing when FOX 5 visited Spanish Landing Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was day three of a festival that features four days of live music with more than 100 musical acts and a delicious array of southern cuisine, including 10,000 pounds of fresh crawfish brought in all the way from Louisiana.

The event, presented by the Bon Temps Social Club of San Diego, concludes Sunday with festivities from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

32.729010 -117.205065