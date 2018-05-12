× Crash kills pedestrian near high school in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A crash near a San Marcos high school killed a pedestrian on Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Shortly after 11 a.m., deputies responded to calls about a car hitting a person at 578 East Mission Road, near Mission Hills High School.

A vehicle traveling westbound on Mission hit a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk. The driver didn’t suffer serious injuries, but the victim died at the scene, according to deputies.

Large sheriff presence 600 e mission road (wb closed) San Marcos. Investigating fatal car vs ped. Early reports both driver and victim teenagers. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/GBLjozzKxG — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) May 12, 2018

Lt. Damon Blankenbaker told FOX 5 that the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The cause of the crash is still undetermined.

A crumpled, black BMW was seen at the site of the crash.

Weekend sports practices at the campus were underway at the time of the accident.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.