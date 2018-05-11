Wind Advisory set for San Diego County mountains, deserts

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — Powerful winds will buffet San Diego County’s mountains and deserts Friday, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory was set to go into effect at 10 a.m. and last until 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the NWS. The wind advisory covers the mountains and deserts, including Borrego Springs.

“A wind advisory means that … strong crosswinds will make driving difficult at times, especially for high profile vehicles,” NWS meteorologists said, warning drivers to use extra caution as visibility may be reduced at times by blowing dust and sand.

Winds will increase throughout the day Friday and peak during the late afternoon and early evening, the NWS said. West to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with typical gusts up to 50 mph, some isolated gusts up to 60 mph, and the strongest winds from mountain ridge tops to the deserts.

The gusty winds will be accompanied by cooler weather Friday and throughout the weekend. Highs Friday will be 64 to 73 degrees in the mountains and 87 to 92 in the deserts.

Cool weather and light, scattered showers are expected west of the mountains over the next few days. Highs Friday will be 63 to 68 degrees at the beaches and inland and 65 to 70 in the western valleys and near the foothills. There will be a roughly 30 percent chance of rain Friday night into Saturday morning.