Man in custody after shots fired at Los Angeles area high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMDALE, Calif. -- A shooter was reported at Highland High School in Palmdale, California Friday, and the LA County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a man has been taken into custody at a Vons grocery store near the school.

The investigation began after shots were fired on campus around 7 a.m., according to LASD. School was set to begin at 7:30 Friday morning.

No injuries on the campus have been confirmed.

Palmdale, a city of about 150,000 people, is about an hour's drive north of downtown Los Angeles.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Ricky Munoz, 23, says he dropped his two younger brothers and a friend off at the high school around that time.

"About a minute later, I get a call from them saying there were gunshots" and they asked to be picked up, Munoz said.

One of the brothers, 16, told Munoz he heard one gunshot, and that students were running.

Highland High student Katharina Smith, 16, said she was driving to the school when she saw "a ton of police racing toward school."

"There were some kids running from the school, and security and sheriff were telling people to go home," she said.

The school's principal posted a message on Twitter, urging people to stay away from the campus.

"Law enforcement is working to assess the situation," the message from Principal Chris Grado says. "Please stay clear of campus. Will update as soon as have more information."

At least three nearby schools -- David G. Millen Intermediate, Cottonwood Elementary and Ocotillo Elementary -- were on lockdown, employees there said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to a shooting at Highland High School, according to its official Twitter account.

A short time after they responded to Highland High, the Sheriff's Department also responded to reports of shots being heard at Manzanita Elementary School, about eight miles away in Palmdale. But after searching the campus, deputies confirmed that no evidence of a shooting was found.

Update regarding Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale: Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime. Investigation still ongoing — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.