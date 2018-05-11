North Carolina officer chokes, slams man at a Waffle House after prom

NORTH CAROLINA — Anthony Wall’s night started at the prom with his sister, followed by a food stop at a Waffle House in North Carolina. While at the restaurant in Warsaw, he got into a heated argument with employees, who called the police.

The ensuing incident Saturday was captured on cell phone video that was widely shared on Facebook.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It shows an officer putting his hand around Wall's neck and shoving him up against a glass wall as he tries to arrest him.

Wall screams, "get your hands off me!" as the officer throws him to the ground and handcuffs him. It's unclear what happened moments before the confrontation.

Disorderly conduct

Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland declined to name the officer, but said he responded to the restaurant for a fight in progress.

Wall had just attended prom as a date for his 16-year-old sister, CNN affiliate WTVD reported. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

"We are looking into the incident ... to gather all the facts," said Pat Warner, a spokesman for Waffle House. "Initial reports say the customer became agitated, and the police were called."

Wall said he takes full responsibility for his interaction with Waffle House employees, but added that he felt the officer used excessive force.

"I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat. That's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," he told the affiliate.