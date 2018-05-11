‘Harmony in a world of difference’: Scenes from a local skate park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- "Harmony in a world of difference" -- that's what FOX 5 photographer Christian Grow discovered when he stopped by a local skate park that opened earlier this year.

The Linda Vista Skate Park, which opened in January, is the second largest skate park in California and one of seven in San Diego.

The idea came from a group of Linda Vista kids. They wanted a skate park in the neighborhood, and they organized a petition drive to get it. The young skaters gathered thousands of signatures and turned the petitions over to San Diego City Councilmember Scott Sherman.

In the end, a donation from the Tony Hawk Foundation and a grant from affordable housing helped pay for the park.

Now it's a safe haven for regulars.

"I'm usually just relaxed," one park-goer told FOX 5 about the time he spends skating. "It's like a relief of all my stress -- the daily stuff I have to do."

"It's a great sport," another skater added. "It has a lot more to offer than just rollin' on wheels. Whether it's art, expressing themselves, music."

For a list of other skate parks in the city, click here.