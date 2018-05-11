× Councilwoman wants to ban electric scooters on boardwalk

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego city councilwoman is working to ban electric scooters from the Mission Beach Boardwalk.

Councilmember Lori Zapf, who represents the beach community, says the scooters, which can be rented from Limebike and other bike sharing companies, are dangerous. She says residents have complained that reckless scooter riders have caused collisions and injuries.

Zapf said she asked Mayor Kevin Faulconer to direct staff to draft an emergency ordinance to ban the scooters from the boardwalk and adjacent sidewalks. The ordinance specifically targets the boardwalk from Crystal Pier south to the Mission Bay jetty.

The ordinance is scheduled to be ready for City Council approval by May 22.