Assistance pups ‘graduate,’ officially team up with their new families

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Proud graduates of an assistance dog program in San Diego County celebrated graduation Friday, and 11 proud pups are now officially teamed with their families.

The ceremony was hosted by the non-profit group Canine Companions for Independence, which provides expertly-trained assistance dogs to those with disabilities, completely free of charge.

Eleven canine/family teams were celebrated at the free event at the QLN Conference Center in Oceanside.

Dozens of volunteers were also honored -- they help raise the program's puppies for 18 months before returning them to Canine Companions for the next stage in their training.