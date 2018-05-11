Argument over peach cobbler leaves man with gunshot wound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED BANKS, Miss. — Peach cobbler caused gunfire and chaos at a Mississippi truck stop.

The incident left one man recovering from a gunshot wound and another man behind bars facing attempted murder charges.

Witnesses say they watched as Stanley Woodson went off on workers about his dessert. The victim stepped in and ended up taking a bullet in the back.

Logan Novascone says he made his usual stop in Joe Joe's Travel Center to pick up a Coke on Wednesday.

"He started cursing her out, so I put my Coke on the counter. I was like, 'Dude, you aren't going to talk to them like that," he told WREG.

He says the customer in front of him in the checkout line, later identified as Stanley Woodson, was mad about the number of peaches that were served with his cobbler and was going off on the woman serving him.

"Everyone that comes to this store knows these women. That is disrespectful."

Novascone says he stepped in to defend the cashier, but he thought things would stop there.

"I was like, all he is going to do is argue. He isn't going to do anything, you know?"

Whether Woodson was just having a bad day or truly that frazzled over fruit, Novascone says he wasn't expecting to take a ride to the hospital.

"Over some peaches? You want to shoot me over some peaches?"

He says Woodson popped his trunk at gas pump 5, pulled a gun out the back and started shooting.

"Pow, pow! He reached over the car and shot again. The only thing I could think of was that dumpster."

According to Novascone, seven shots were fired as he ran to take cover.

"I thought, really, I was dead. I was done."

He thinks all the gunplay wasn't necessary.

"Put up the guns. Let's go with these hands if you want to go."

He says it if happened again, he'd still stand up for the women working at the store.

"I would do it again, 100 percent."