3 people jump to safety after car bursts into flames

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Three people jumped to safety Friday after their car burst into flames in a South Bay residential neighborhood.

A man was driving with his girlfriend and 9-year-old son in the 900 block of Oleander Avenue when a fire started in the engine compartment. In short order, the fire spread into the passenger area.

The driver stopped the car and everyone jumped out as flames engulfed the car. The car began rolling down the hill and hit a tree and a utility box.

When firefighters arrived, the quickly checked the burning car for occupants but found no one. After extinguishing the blaze, the determined that the owner of the car lived nearby. When they went to the owner’s home, he explained that he, his girlfriend and son had walked home after evacuating the burning car.

No one was injured in the blaze.