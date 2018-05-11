2 killed, 7 children injured in rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — Two Lakeside residents were killed and seven children were injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in Imperial County.

Around 10:30 a.m., the group was traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 near Plaster City in a 1999 Ford pulling a heavily loaded trailer when the vehicle lost control. The vehicle overturned and stopped in the center median.

The nine occupants, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the vehicle. Two car seats were found inside the vehicle, but the children had not been properly restrained.

The 42-year-old man and 31-year-old woman died at the scene. The California Highway Patrol believes the adults were the parents of the children.

All seven children, ranging from 1 to 12-years-old, were injured. Three of the children were taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center, one to Riverside University Hospital, one to Loma Linda and two to Rady Children’s Hospital.

The collision is still under investigation.

The CHP reminds the public of the importance of wearing seatbelts and minding the 55 mph speed limit while towing.