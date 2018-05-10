Trump: 5 ‘most wanted’ ISIS leaders captured

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that five of the “most wanted” ISIS leaders have been captured.

Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve Army Col. Ryan Dillon tweeted on Thursday that Iraq captured five key ISIS leaders as part of Operation Roundup. The tweet did not specify when or where the five were captured, nor give any names.

Dillon’s tweet said the capture was a coordinated operation between Iraqi and the US backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

#Iraq captures 5 key Daesh leaders during #OperationRoundup. The arrest is a significant blow to Daesh & demonstrates close coordination between #ISF & #SDF in their fight to #defeatDaesh. @CJTFOIR is committed to lasting defeat of Daesh & setting conditions for stabilization. — OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) May 10, 2018

