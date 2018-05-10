Thieves steal $35K worth of antique coins, silver

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a band of thieves who stole roughly $35,000 worth of antique coins and silver last month during a break-in at a Vista currency and precious metals business.

The bandits forced their way into California Numismatic Funding in the 700 block of East Vista Way through a back door shortly before 10 p.m. April 21, according to sheriff’s officials.

After using crowbars to bypass a security gate, the group ransacked the business, then fled in a minivan and a four-door sedan.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the burglars and their getaway vehicles, a mid-size four-door sedan and a minivan.

Investigators believe the same criminal crew may have committed similar break-ins at other Southern California businesses that deal in antique coins.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.