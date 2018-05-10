President Trump welcomes 3 Americans freed by North Korea

MARYLAND — President Donald Trump personally welcomed home three American detainees Thursday morning after they were released from North Korea.

The Americans — Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim — were freed Wednesday while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on a visit to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang to discuss President Trump’s upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

No family members or friends of the three freed Americans were on hand for their arrival Thursday due to protocol reasons, an official told CNN, adding that the men had to first debrief intelligence officials before heading to their homes.

Speaking to the media on the tarmac after his release, Kim Dong Chul said his release felt “like a dream.” “We are very, very happy,” Kim said.