Police identify man found dead in Barrio Logan alley

SAN DIEGO -- A 50-year-old homeless man found dead in a Barrio Logan alley Tuesday has been identified as Maurice William Daniels by the San Diego Police Department.

Daniels' death on May 8 prompted at least the fourth homicide investigation since Sunday afternoon within a several-mile radius in neighborhoods southeast of downtown San Diego.

Though the victim was found just blocks from where five people were injured in a shooting spree Monday night in the East Village, there were no immediate indications that his death was related to that crime or to the nearby homicides, according to police.

"Never say never, but certainly doesn't seem so," SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said late Tuesday morning.

A 911 caller reported finding Daniels mortally wounded in an alley off the 1600 block of Logan Avenue about 6:30 a.m., Dobbs said. Patrol officers found him on the ground in the alley with "visible trauma" to his upper body, the lieutenant said.

Paramedics administered emergency medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7 a.m., Dobbs said. Police withheld his name, pending notification of his family.

Daniels was a transient who frequented the area where his body was found, the lieutenant said, and was possibly seen in that area with a woman about 11:30 p.m. Monday.