Photo shows grateful beagle saved from euthanasia on his ‘freedom ride’

FINDLAY, Ohio – A photo of a beagle rescued just before he was to be euthanized has gone viral.

“The BEST Freedom Ride Picture EVER!” Schenley Kirk posted on Facebook. Kirk and his wife work to find homes for dogs who would otherwise be killed in crowded shelters.

It shows Gregory the beagle resting his head on her owner Joe’s shoulder during the car ride home.

Today reports that Gregory is 2 years old and was found as a stray.

He was taken to the Franklin County Dog Shelter in Columbus last month and placed on a euthanasia list after the shelter discovered he had heartworms.

Joe Kirk, who co-founded the Hound Rescue and Sanctuary with his wife, drove two hours to pick up Gregory on May 1, two days before he was to be euthanized.

He said it felt like they’d “known each other for years.”

The photo has been shared more than 9,000 times on Facebook.

The Kirks said Gregory is doing well and is on heartworm treatment.

Schenley said the dog is loving, affectionate and well-behaved, and there’s already been an adoption offer. He can go to a forever home when he’s cleared by a veterinarian in around two months.

“That is why we do what we do. That is what makes it all worthwhile, knowing that we are able to save the lives of these dogs in need,” Schenley said. “And their appreciation and the love they give back is amazing. There’s nothing better.”