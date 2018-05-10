× Man accused of attacking Border Patrol agent with 4×4

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Border Patrol agents approached a man they thought may have entered the country illegally at the Tijuana River Estuary, and agents say he took a swing at them with a 4×4.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday. Border Patrol said that the man ran away when agents first contacted him. Witnesses reported seeing the man trying to hide in the marshy area of the estuary.

When agents caught up to him, officials said the man became combative, pushing and pulling at an agent before taking a swing at them with his fist.

The punch missed, but agents say the man grabbed a piece of wood and tried to hit the agent again. That swing missed as well, and the agents finally arrested the man.

Nobody was injured in the struggle, according to Border Patrol.

Between Oct. 1 and April 30, there have been 29 assaults on agents in San Diego, officials said.