Housing advocates call for development of underused MTS lots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Circulate San Diego officials and other housing advocates asked San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Thursday to develop underused parking lots into affordable housing.

Circulate San Diego released a report last month estimating MTS has nearly 60 acres of property that can be converted into more than 8,000 apartment or condo units near trolley and bus stops. The nonprofit, which advocates for sustainable growth and green transportation, recommended 3,000 of the hypothetical units be reserved for affordable housing.

The report analyzed parking lots near 14 stations and found that six are at least half empty on average. Lots are mostly located in eastern San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon and Lemon Grove.