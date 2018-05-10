× Firefighters tackle chemical fire in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A chemical fire at the El Cajon maintenance supply shop Chemtronics shut down roads and forced a response from Heartland Fire & Rescue Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at 1150 West Bradley Avenue just before 6 a.m.

By about 6:30, fire officials said the blaze was “smoldering but contained.” Crews applied a chemical agent to help dampen what remained of the fire, and planned to stay on scene for several more hours.