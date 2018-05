Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Crews extinguished a fire that broke out Thursday night at a commercial building in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.

The blaze started just before 10 p.m. on 27th Street near National Avenue, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was contained to the outside of the building and no one was injured, Deputy Fire Chief-Shift Commander Kelly Zombro said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.