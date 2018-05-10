× Chase ends in crash, arrests for suspected beer thieves

SAN DIEGO — Police chased three people suspected of stealing beer and cigars from a market in Clairemont Thursday, and officers arrested the trio after they crashed their car trying to escape.

Around 8 a.m., San Diego Police Department received a call from the Star Shine Market in the 4400 block of Genesee Avenue about the alleged theft.

Officers spotted a car that matched the thieves’ description in the area, and the car fled when police tried to pull them over, officers said. The short pursuit ended on Boyd Avenue when the driver crashed and all three suspects ran away on foot.

All three were arrested a short time later, SDPD said.

Officers were seen searching the abandoned vehicle and two boxes of beer sat on the sidewalk as they continued to investigate.