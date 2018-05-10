Brush fire sparks near Julian

SAN DIEGO -- Cal Fire is responding to a brush fire that broke out Thursday night near Volcan Mountain in the northeast region of San Diego County.
The San Diego Sheriff's Department received reports of a plane crash in the area, which is northeast of Julian.
The fire is three to four acres in size and has a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted. There are no homes in the area of the fire.
"Fire is in an area that is steep and inaccessible to ground resources," the agency tweeted.
No other information was immediately available.
