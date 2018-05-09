WATCH: Security camera captures vape shop smash-and-grab

SAN DIEGO — An overnight break-in left shattered glass and thousands of dollars in merchandise missing from The Switch — an electronic cigarette store in Kearny Mesa.

The smash and grab happened in less than three minutes in the 400 block of Convoy St, according to the San Diego Police Department, and it was all caught on camera.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance footage recorded the time of the burglary as 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8. Cameras show two suspects smash through the front door and head straight for the display cases with giant plastic tubs to fill with goods.

Various vaping "juices" and other supplies were taken during the burglary, according to The Switch staff.