Trump: 3 Americans released by North Korea
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that three Americans held in North Korea have been released and are on their way back home.
The detainees are returning to the United States as Trump prepares to make history by becoming the first sitting US President to meet face-to-face with a North Korean leader.
Trump’s administration had previously said that if the North Koreans freed the three Americans, it would be viewed as a goodwill gesture ahead of the planned summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.