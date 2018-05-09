South Bay apartment fire displaces 3 people, 3 dogs

SAN DIEGO — An apartment fire in a South Bay neighborhood left three people and three dogs in need of emergency shelter Wednesday.

The non-injury blaze erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Avenida del Mexico, just west of Interstate 5 and south of Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took firefighters less than 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.