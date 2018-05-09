Officials warn of TB exposure at local colleges

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday reported potential tuberculosis exposure at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District’s El Cajon and Rancho San Diego campuses between Jan. 30 and April 24.

Agency officials are working with the community college district to notify individuals who may have been exposed to the infectious disease over that span.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “But most people who are exposed do not develop the disease, and TB can be treated and cured with medication.”

County officials recommend that students, staff and campus visitors with tuberculosis symptoms and those who are immune-compromised see their doctor immediately. No-cost screenings for identified students, faculty and staff began on Tuesday.

For more information, call the county tuberculosis control program at (619) 692-8621.

The number of tuberculosis cases in San Diego County has decreased since the 1990s and stabilized in recent years. There were 258 cases reported in 2016 and 237 in 2017, according to the county. There have been 52 cases so far this year.