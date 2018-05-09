Motorcyclist badly injured trying to beat red light

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when he tried to beat a red light and collided with a car in an Encanto intersection, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at Imperial Avenue and 60th Street where the man was riding westbound on Imperial Avenue on his 2008 Yamaha R6 motorcycle, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. As he approached 60th Street, the light was turning red, but he tried to beat it.

At the same time, a 45-year-old woman driving a 2016 Ford Fusion was turning left from 60th Street onto eastbound Imperial Avenue, Buttle said. The motorcyclist drove through the red light and struck the driver’s side of the Focus, launching him over the car.

“(The victim) was transported to the hospital with multiple broken bones and internal injuries,” Buttle said. It was unclear how severe the doctors considered the injuries.

The driver of the Focus was not injured, and neither she nor the injured motorcyclist were suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Buttle said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s traffic division were called to the scene and are investigating the collision.