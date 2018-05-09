Man tries to carjack his own mother downtown

SAN DIEGO — A 42-year-old man was arrested for trying to carjack his mother and then assaulting her in front of a crowd of people in the Marina area of downtown San Diego, police said Wednesday.

It happened around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday when the man asked his 59-year-old mother to drive him to the bank, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. During the ride, the man allegedly directed his mother to take back roads, which she thought was odd.

In the 500 block of Second Avenue, “the suspect suddenly reached over, threw the car in park and took the keys out of the ignition,” Buttle said.

He then got out of the car, at which time his mother locked the doors, but the son tried to unlock the doors and pull his mother out of the car, Buttle said. By this point, a crowd had gathered, and the man threw the keys at his mother and fled eastbound.

He was later taken into custody at Sixth Avenue and K Street near Petco Park, Buttle said. Robbery detectives are investigating the incident as an attempted carjacking.