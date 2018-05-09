Man surrenders after standoff with deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- A man was arrested Wednesday night after barricading himself inside a home in Poway, according to sheriff's deputies.

Deputies responding to a domestic violence call arrived at the home on Utopia Road, where a man believed to be armed had barricaded himself inside.

As sheriff's negotiators tried to talk the suspect into coming out of the house, his wife entered the home to talk with him. Moments later, the woman came out with her hands up. The suspect then surrendered to deputies.

Deputies were still searching the home for weapons after they were told by neighbors that the suspect had several inside. As of late Wednesday, none had been found.

Deputies say another person was also arrested. No names have been released.