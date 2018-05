× Man breaks into home, locks himself in bathroom

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he broke into a home in Logan Heights and locked himself inside the bathroom.

Shortly after 7 p.m., San Diego police were called to the home in the 3200 block of Martin Avenue. Police said the man was inside the bathroom of the home, had locked the door and refused to come out.

The man eventually surrendered and was arrested.