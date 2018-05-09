Fire torches yacht in Mission Bay marina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Firefighters worked for about an hour Wednesday morning to knock down flames that scorched a fishing boat docked in a Mission Bay marina, authorities said.

The flames were first reported at 1:05 a.m. at the Dana Marina in the Quivira Basin inlet of Mission Bay, at 1710 West Mission Bay Drive, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Lifeguards and firefighters on boats and on land found smoke coming from the lower cabin of the 60-foot Pacific Sport Fishing yacht.

"Fortunately no one was on board and the fast work of crews prevented the spread of the fire on the vessel and also prevented damage to nearby vessels," Munoz said.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel also responded to the scene alongside the firefighters and lifeguards to address potential pollution issues, Munoz said.

Investigators believe the blaze most likely started in a refrigerator circuit in the lower cabin area, Munoz said. An engine crew remained at the scene for more than five hours to monitor for hot spots and flareups. Lifeguards were working with the dock master Wednesday morning to notify the vessel's owner.