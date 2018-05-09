Cops raid PB headquarters of ‘Beach Budz’ pot delivery

SAN DIEGO — Narcotics officers raided a marijuana delivery service run out of a Pacific Beach apartment, seizing cannabis and cash and arresting the alleged operator in a continuing crackdown on unlicensed marijuana businesses, police said Wednesday.

Officers served the search warrant around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the delivery service Beach Budz, which was operating out of an apartment in the 3800 block of Ingraham Street, said Lt. Matt Novak of the San Diego Police Department’s narcotics unit.

“The search warrant yielded approximately (two pounds) of high-grade marijuana, concentrated cannabis and edibles, $1,200 in cash and business documents and records,” Novak said.

Anthony Cruz, 29, was arrested and issued a citation on suspicion of marijuana sales and operating a business without a license, according to a SDPD statement.

Recreational use of marijuana became legal on Jan. 1, but businesses must be licensed to sell the product. The SDPD and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office have continued to crack down on unlicensed dispensaries and delivery services as part of an operation that began last year.

“All persons operating these illegal marijuana businesses will be arrested and prosecuted,” Novak said.