SAN DIEGO — A New Jersey cheerleading squad made waves last week by allowing everyone to make the team rather than holding tryouts and making cuts.

Hanover Park High School’s athletic director said they changed the policy as a direct result of a mother’s complaint about their daughter not making the team, the New York Post reported.

The school said the policy is an effort to make school sports more inclusive.

What do you think? Should more schools use similar policies for their teams?