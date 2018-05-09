Changes to Cardiff Elementary spark debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A $22 million bond to build a brand new elementary school in Cardiff has faced angry neighbors after some of the designs showed possible obstructions to a few homeowners' ocean views.

There have been at least five designs by the school board, hoping to strike some common ground with the residents.

"We are listening to the community, we are working with the community, but ultimately my priority is for the security and future educational experience for the children,” said Cardiff School Board President Siena Randall.

Randall has shifted the design to ensure the public dog park and old brick building are kept perfectly intact soothing many locals initial fears.

“I think the school board is now doing a far better job of listening to their community,” said Chris Manion, a parent of three students at Cardiff Elementary.

Neighbors who live just northeast of the school are worried the new building could change the small town feel of the school, which has been around for seven decades.

“It's about the Cardiff vibe," said Sharron Janis, who lives next door. "It’s about being tricked into passing a bond that, if we knew what they were going to do, we would have never voted for it."

A school board meeting will be held Thursday.