Brush fire breaks out in Mission Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in an open area off Qualcomm Way and Camino del Rio South, adjacent to Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

There are no reports of structural threats.

The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. in a landscaped portion of a cloverleaf interchange just to the north of Interstate 8. Several engine crews fought the fire from the roadways surrounding the fire. They were aided by a fire department helicopter which made repeated water drops, filling up from the nearby San Diego River.

Traffic on Texas Street and Qualcomm Way have been stopped so crews can access the fire.

Emergency operators received calls from residents in Kensington and the College Area who reported smelling and seeing smoke from the fire.