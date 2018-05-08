Woman suspected of using counterfeit money at local stores

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of using counterfeit bills at North County businesses.

On April 14, a woman used a counterfeit $100 bill at Yogurt 101 located at 153 N. Highway 101 in Solana Beach, according to investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station. She purchased $14 in food, paid with a counterfeit $100 bill and received $86 in change from the clerk.

On April 19, the woman used a counterfeit $100 bill at Sun Splash at 2673 Via De La Valle in Del Mar. She bought lotion for $21, paid with a counterfeit $100 bill and got $79 in change.

Investigators believe the woman also used a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in Carlsbad.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 35 years old, Hispanic, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6. She has long, dark wavy hair, a tattoo on the right side of her chest and appears to be pregnant.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.