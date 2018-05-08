2 earthquakes felt across Southern California

SAN DIEGO — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck about 8 miles north of Cabazon near Palm Springs at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, the USGS reported.

The preliminary magnitude was originally reported at a 4.6, but the USGS later downgraded it to a 4.5.

There were no initial reports of any damages or injuries, FOX 11 Palm Springs reported.

BREAKING: A magnitude 4.5 #earthquake has struck about 7 miles north of Cabazon, CA and about 20 miles NW from Palm Springs, the USGS reports. pic.twitter.com/YnrRM0VVgK — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) May 8, 2018

USGS also reports a 3.2 magnitude aftershock was reported moments later.

Cabazon is located in Riverside County, about 90 miles from Los Angeles and 120 miles from San Diego.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.