Pit bull that badly mauled baby put down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A dog that attacked and seriously injured a 2-month-old girl was euthanized at its owner's request, a county official said Tuesday.

The 20-month-old male pit bull attacked Jemma Lind-Linda Monday afternoon. The child remains at Rady Children's Hospital where she underwent surgery for extensive injuries, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. A GoFundMe page has been created by her older sister, Shermane Eugene, to help cover her medical expenses.

The baby was in the backyard of her Home on Irving Avenue near Sicard Street at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when the neighbor's pit bull attacked and clamped the child's head in his jaws. The dog's owner jammed his hand into the dog's mouth to get him to let go of the baby, Eugene said.

The baby's injuries include a fractured skull, puncture wounds to her head, eye injuries and a broken nose, the older sister wrote on the GoFundMe page.