New shopping center planned in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO – A retail center that will bring shopping, dining and entertainment to Scripps Ranch is set to open in about 2½ years.

The project, called Watermark, is planned for the southeast corner of Scirpps Powary Parkway and Scripps Highland Drive. The developer, Sudberry Properties, says groundbreaking is scheduled for the first quarter of 2019 and it is scheduled to open in fall 2020.

Watermark will feature a Whole Foods grocery, a movie theater, a variety of restaurants and a 140-room Element Hotel by Marriott. To optimize space, parking will be in structures. The development will also include a green space for community events. While some are worried about added traffic, most are thrilled to have the new options for entertainment and dining.

The owner of a popular family-owned restaurant right down the hill, Yannis Pihas, says he is happy about the development. He hopes the shopping center will bring them more business.

"More hotels and businesses coming around will develop the business in our community," Pihas said. "It's a good thing."